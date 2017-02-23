TBH, 10 fruits and/or veg (80g counts as one portion – for reference, the average banana is 120g, ditto for the average full-sized carrot) a day sounds like quite a tall order. So if you're feeling daunted, let's take a look at which fruits and veg the researchers found may help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease and early death to make sure that, if you are going for the full 10, every bite counts.