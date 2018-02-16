On what he misses about fashion week before social media

“Definitely the surprise of the collection and the ‘insiders’ knowledge. It was always so exciting to tell someone the story of a designer's collection, how they were inspired to create it and where it had come from. These days everyone knows it all already, all you get as a response is 'I know'. It's all so accessible and immediate which for me has taken away some of the magic and creativity, but for brands and sales it makes complete sense.”