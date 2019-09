H&M's next huge designer collaboration is with Kenzo, and it won't be hitting stores until November. But you can get a first glimpse at the colourful collection — the fast fashion staple have released a few images of the forthcoming collab.There are, unsurprisingly, animal prints and saturated hues on the docket (both Kenzo signatures), judging by the three shots shared thus far. The proliferation of tiger print is showcased in the campaign imagery on "a variety of artists, young creatives, and activists," per a press release. The campaign features London-based makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench; Amy Sall, NYC-based student, activist, and founder of SUNU: Journal of African Affairs, Critical Thought + Aesthetics; Juliana Huxtable, an artist, poet and DJ also in NYC; and Oko Ebombo, Paris-based musician and performance artist.As for Kenzo as H&M's latest designer collab? The French fashion house got a major dose of cool-girl cred when Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon and Carol Lim were tapped as co-creative directors in 2011. Its graphic sweatshirts have made myriad street style appearances, and the brand's high-end riff on the humble basic has gotten the Disney treatment , too.