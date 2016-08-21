

Update: H&M just released a second look at its upcoming collaboration with Kenzo — one that teases a very different direction for a fast-fashion capsule.



First off, there are no tiger prints: The piece in question is a short long-sleeved printed dress, inspired by the French brand's archive. The folkloric design features a lot of the patterns we know and love from the label (including the technicolor leopard spots!), but is clearly inspired by founder Kenzo Takada's early work. (He founded what would become his namesake brand in the 1970s in Paris.)



The garment is modelled by 25-year-old musician Anna Lotterud, better known as Anna of the North — another emerging face to rep the highly-anticipated collection.



