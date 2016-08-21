Update: H&M just released a second look at its upcoming collaboration with Kenzo — one that teases a very different direction for a fast-fashion capsule.
First off, there are no tiger prints: The piece in question is a short long-sleeved printed dress, inspired by the French brand's archive. The folkloric design features a lot of the patterns we know and love from the label (including the technicolor leopard spots!), but is clearly inspired by founder Kenzo Takada's early work. (He founded what would become his namesake brand in the 1970s in Paris.)
The garment is modelled by 25-year-old musician Anna Lotterud, better known as Anna of the North — another emerging face to rep the highly-anticipated collection.
Stay tuned for even more snipped from the collab leading up to the November 3rd debut.
This story was originally published on July 26, 2016.
H&M's next huge designer collaboration is with Kenzo, and it won't be hitting stores until November. But you can get a first glimpse at the colourful collection — the fast fashion staple have released a few images of the forthcoming collab.
There are, unsurprisingly, animal prints and saturated hues on the docket (both Kenzo signatures), judging by the three shots shared thus far. The proliferation of tiger print is showcased in the campaign imagery on "a variety of artists, young creatives, and activists," per a press release. The campaign features London-based makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench; Amy Sall, NYC-based student, activist, and founder of SUNU: Journal of African Affairs, Critical Thought + Aesthetics; Juliana Huxtable, an artist, poet and DJ also in NYC; and Oko Ebombo, Paris-based musician and performance artist.
As for Kenzo as H&M's latest designer collab? The French fashion house got a major dose of cool-girl cred when Opening Ceremony's Humberto Leon and Carol Lim were tapped as co-creative directors in 2011. Its graphic sweatshirts have made myriad street style appearances, and the brand's high-end riff on the humble basic has gotten the Disney treatment, too.
The collection drops on November 3 in 250 H&M locations globally, as well as online. If Balmainia and the hit parade of designer collabs that the Swedish retailer has rolled out prior to that are any indication, this pattern-splashed pair-up will go fast.
