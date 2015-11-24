With their roots in Ireland’s Socialist Party, ROSA stand “for Reproductive Rights, against Oppression, Sexism and Austerity”. They were founded in 2013 and lately have made headlines for travelling around the country on the ‘Abortion Pill Bus’ promoting access to pills online, an action which in Ireland can risk up to 14 years in prison.“The Abortion Pill Bus highlighted the often-secret reality of abortion in Ireland,” said Laura Fitzgerald, an activist and organiser with ROSA. “Older men wearing rosary beads and holding pictures of late stage fetuses tried to shout us down. Despite this, several women approached us in need of abortion pills.”When they’re not touring the country, ROSA runs campaign stalls and a yearly feminist event called Bread and Roses. “The support we get when we do street stalls in Dublin city centre has to be seen to be believed. Young people are very vocal in their support... older people give support too. Some tell us about what life was like as a young person in Catholic Ireland with no contraception.”ROSA find hope in Ireland’s recent surge of grassroots political activity, including the Marriage Equality campaign and protests against national water charges. Reproductive rights are surely next on the agenda: “The women who have become leaders in that fight locally – in their own estates and communities – could form the basis of a referendum campaign to win repeal of the Eighth Amendment.”Comprising an online gallery of women and also female to male transgender people who have travelled from Ireland for an abortion, the X-ile project was founded by Julie Morrissey, Ruth Morrissey, Paula Cullen and Laura Lovejoy in August of this year, and is currently seeking contributors. “Our aim is to bridge the identification problem between those who travel for abortion and the Irish government,” Julie Morrissey explained.Few comprehensive statistics exist for Irish abortions, except for the aforementioned average of 12 women per day who leave the country. Likewise, the number accessing pills online remains uncounted. “We wanted to present those affected by the restrictive laws on abortion as the people they are: our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our friends and our partners, and not just another statistic.”The project sends a simple, unapologetic message of acceptance. “We do not require our participants to justify their abortions, however we have found that the women on the shoots so far have been open about sharing their own stories. They contribute to an atmosphere of frank and candid discussion – something we feel is severely lacking in Ireland.”