I have had the incredible privilege to work side-by-side with garment workers from around the world, and the story is the same no matter what country they’re in. From Honduras to Indonesia, brands have replicated the same systems that hurt people. Corporations operate globally, and so the only way to put an end to these senseless human rights abuses is for us to reach across borders and organize globally, because at the end of the day, we’re all workers just trying to put food on the table and provide a decent life for ourselves and our loved ones. As we said in Bangladesh when I met the families and survivors of Rana Plaza: “Stand as one! Stand as one! Workers of the world, stand as one!”