This Holiday Season, Challenge Yourself To A Zero Dollar Day

With just a few weeks left until the end of 2018, this is the time year when you might need to do a little financial damage control. According to a study by PwC, Canadians will spend an average of $1,563 during this holiday season — and for some, this can mean waltzing into the New Year with a pocket full of debt.
But before you go selling your Christmas gifts for cash, there are life hacks you can implement to combat the holiday season's inevitably hefty price tag. Step one: Consider doing a zero dollar day, a.k.a. 24 straight hours without spending a penny. Daunting, yes, but totally doable. And we're here to tell you how to do it.
While it's not as easy as hiding your wallet for a day (although, that would certainly help), with the right preparations in place, zero dollar days can be your saving grace this holiday season.