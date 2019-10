Dave, the sex toy reviewer behind the website The Big Gay Review , tried out the Drilldo 6-Piece Kit back in 2017 and wasn’t a fan. “I’ve got to say, it did not feel good. In fact, I will go as far as to say it actually hurt,” he wrote. “It just felt like it was churning my insides. Spinning and thrusting was even worse.” However, he added, “I would imagine that if you were someone who perhaps runs a little dungeon, and like inflicting pain (or receiving pain?) then perhaps this could be the perfect piece of kit for you.”