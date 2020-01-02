5 Women Who Don’t Drink Talk Sober Sex

The idea of having sex with someone for the first time without a bit of Dutch courage can be daunting for some. But when drinking is a huge part of British culture, it can be difficult to avoid. Often dates consist of cocktails and trips to the pub, and chances are you'll hit a bar even after a cinema date.
When you're drunk, sex can be a blurry mess but when you're sober, it's alive, raw and somewhat vulnerable. It can take some getting used to and now research has suggested that consuming less alcohol can be better for your sex life by increasing intimacy and giving you more orgasms.
You may have had a pretty boozy Christmas (hello FOMO) and perhaps thinking of participating in Dry January to detox your liver, but will this affect your sex life? If you're unsure, we've enlisted some help from five twenty-somethings who have all chosen to quit alcohol.
Ahead, we've asked them how sober sex has changed their lives — sexually, emotionally and physically — and how they are navigating the world of booze-free sex.