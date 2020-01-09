These 4 Nail Polish Shades Will Make You Want A Pedicure ASAP

A pedicure in the dead of winter, when open-toed shoes are firmly out of the question, is the ultimate frivolous pleasure, something you do solely for yourself. After all, you're pretty much the only person who will get to see it, propping your pastel pink-polished feet up on your coffee table while binging the second season of You.
The first step is making it to the salon, wind be damned (or picking up the pumice stone from the comfort of your couch, if you're thinking DIY). The second (more enjoyable) step is picking your polish. To help, we've broken down the five most foolproof pedicure shades for winter 2020. Whether you're feeling cool royal blue, understated gray, or a mily rose, find your winter polish staples ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
