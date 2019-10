What To Do When You Feel Lonely, According To Therapists

The truth is, we're only seeing a curated version of our followers' lives, and the platforms don't usually allow for deep, personal connection — at least not on their own. Because of this and other factors, many of us are still feeling like we have no one to do life with, explains Anabel Basulto, a licensed marriage and family therapist for Kaiser Permanente in Santa Ana, California. “Social media has given us the ability to connect despite the distance,” she says. “But the lack of forming intimate relationships plays a factor in loneliness. We have learned to communicate faster through the use of acronyms like LOL, and use of emojis. This form of connecting is superficial. It lacks the intimacy of speaking to someone and seeing their reactions and gestures.” People crave this, and they want more meaningful conversations with those who are close to them, whether they realise it or not.