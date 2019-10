In the first episode of Netflix’s Unbelievable , we see Marie (Kaitlyn Dever) go through the harrowing process of getting a rape kit , immediately after reporting her rape . She has to take off her underwear and hand it over as evidence, stand naked as a nurse takes photos of her body, have her vagina and rectum swabbed, and have dye applied to her genitals to show injured tissue. She also has to recount the rape in detail, even though, as she says, “I already told the cop. Two cops.”