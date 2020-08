Is Middle Child Syndrome A Real Thing?

Then, you guessed it: Parenting style changes yet again once another child is born. "When the third kid comes [the parents] have this baby they're giving attention to, potentially thinking, 'Oh, it's three, we're done,'" DeGeare says. The parents' attention splits again. If they think the third kid will be their last one, the newborn might get more attention for a while, while the parents soak up the "baby stuff" for the final time. And the middle child may feel lost in the shuffle — they get none of the special alone time they hear the eldest received and none of the additional doting they see being lavished on the youngest, just the "you'll be fine" attitude typical of (some) not-my-first-kid parents