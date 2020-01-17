Everyone’s Talking About Carbon Offsets. But How Do They Actually Work?

People were trying to understand the carbon output of their flights. Everybody knows how long they sit on that airplane, so we created a tool that's based on the number of hours. There's a calculation for short haul, medium haul, and long haul flights, and it not only calculates the carbon but it puts a price on it. And 100% of the time, consumers are shocked at how little it costs to actually offset their flights. So we have seen a rapid increase in people taking action using this tool.