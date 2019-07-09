From the Pinterest-inspired dream venue to that rustic tablescape (what's a table without bundles of lavender bound with twine?) to a DJ who plays just the right amount of your playlist while still appeasing the parents with enough oldies — weddings can be expensive AF. According to The Knot's 2018 Real Weddings Study, the average wedding in the U.S. last year cost $33,931 — and that's excluding honeymoon expenses. So who exactly is footing these bills?
First, we asked six millennial women how much their weddings cost, and now we're getting into the nitty-gritty. Ahead, we asked ten more millennial women: Who paid for what at your wedding, and how did you feel about the payment breakdown?