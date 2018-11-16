Story from Beauty

10 Beauty Products That Always Have A Wait List — Except For Right Now

Carly Ostroff
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
There’s a lot that goes into the making of a cult beauty product: Tons of research and development, killer branding, and social media hype. When the mix is just right, you get an item so in-demand it sells out before it officially goes on sale. And that, friends, creates a wait list. For the most sought-after launches, like The Ordinary’s serum foundation, that list can be more than 20,000 names long.
A wait list of thousands is marketing gold for a brand, but it’s also a pretty solid indication that a product really is *that* good. Yes, Mega Babe Rosy Pits had a wait list of 13,000, but it’s a game-changing natural deodorant. That’s why we searched out 10 truly impressive beauty finds worthy of their massive queues. The best part: All of these items are currently in stock now.
Click through to stock up while supplies last. Trust us, with these products, good things won’t come to those who wait.
Related Stories
Scrub Shampoos, Demystified
I Got Goop'd: Inside Canada's First Goop Summit
The Most AMAZING Black Friday Sales in Canada

More from Beauty