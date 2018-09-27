Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
Don't eat meat, fish, or dairy. Simple enough, right? Wrong. Being vegan touches more parts of our lives than we realize — from the way we dress to how we feel in the morning.
Whether your reasons for becoming vegan are personal, social, or political, it's not an overnight switch. What happens, for example, when your Italian grandma hands you a plate of meat lasagna with all the cheese you can handle? How do you prepare yourself for something like that?
Watch Lucie give up cheese and defend tofu!
