Staying in more and going out less means many things: Matching tie-dye sets are your OOTD multiple times per week; attempting that homemade ravioli recipe you’ve had saved for months is now considered self-care (rightfully so); and, as much as we hate to admit it, many of us are washing—and styling—our hair less frequently in favor of top knots galore. Sure, we’ll always be advocates for a get-up-and-go lewk, but what if we told you that your second (or third)-day style can actually be something you look forward to creating, rather than an underwhelming afterthought? All you need are the right products for your hair type—and some inspo, of course.
Cue: dry shampoo, a more versatile product than you might think. “A lot of people are afraid to use dry shampoo because they don’t know how, but picking the best formula for your hair type is the key to creating multiple styles throughout the week—without ever wetting or washing your hair,” says Rachelle Cruz, hair expert at Jason Lee Salon in Toronto. “When you know how to use it properly, dry shampoo can create volume, add texture, and, of course, absorb excess oil.”
To learn Cruz’s ways, and in an effort to step out of our no-wash comfort zones, we asked four women to try out a new look using the best of Batiste—from the Original Dry Shampoo we’ve all known and loved since the 90’s to the Waterless Cleansing Foam that’s perfect for reviving curls. So, go ahead, read on if pro tips and fun styles sound like your idea of a good time.
CARLEY: “I find that my naturally wavy hair goes poofy very easily and it’s hard to get it to look smooth without just flat-ironing it. On no-wash days, I usually just want it up and out of the way—especially now considering that it’s summer and I haven’t had a haircut in a year.”
THE ROMANTIC BRAID
“I was excited to try out this romantic braided look because it seemed easy to do, yet it’s a style that shows you’ve put some sort of effort in. These days, I’m constantly in Zoom video meetings so it’s so nice to have a style that looks great and only takes five minutes to achieve.”
THE HOW-TO: “First, I parted my hair to one side and sprayed the Batiste Beautiful Brunette at my roots. I then gently ran my fingers through the frame of my face to work the product in—and to add some volume and texture. I loosely braided my hair, tied it with a hair tie at the end, and pulled the braid apart for a loose, organic look and feel.”
THE PRO-TIP: For even more volume and body in your braid, apply the tinted dry shampoo to not only your roots, but also the length of your hair. Then, gently comb your hair through with your fingertips and braid.
LEAH: “I definitely have a love/hate relationship with the thickness of my hair, but I do like that it’s relatively low maintenance. I prefer not to invest too much time into it, and I rarely heat style unless someone else is styling it.”
THE HIGH PONY
“This high pony was not only functional in my day-to-day life, but it was also super cute thanks to the accessory I added; Such a nice way to add a pop of color to my outfit! You’d never know that I hadn’t washed my hair that day.”
THE HOW-TO: “I started by lifting my hair up at the root and spraying the Batiste Original Dry Shampoo throughout and touseling it. Some dry shampoos are chalky, but I was pleasantly surprised to see that it absorbed nicely into my hair and didn’t weigh my already-thick hair down. Next, I pulled it all up into a high ponytail—using a brush to smooth out my baby hairs—and tied it into place. I carefully pulled out some of my bangs, and finished the look by tying a cute bandana around the hair tie.”
THE PRO-TIP: Apply dry shampoo first thing in the morning before you brush your teeth so it can absorb as you get ready. Once you’re done with your skincare and makeup regimen, brush out and style.
JACQUELINE: “I used to hate having curly hair. It’s so sad to think that I used to feel that way, but now I’m happy to report that I love my curls so much. On no-wash days, I usually wear my hair flipped up in a banana clip, which is so very 90’s of me, but I’m always open to trying new styles.”
THE SIDE SLICK
“I love barrettes and clips and using them in my hairstyles is a great way to make any look more unique—or to just add a bit of flair. Plus, this look makes my curls look really bouncy on no-wash days.”
THE HOW-TO: “First, I flipped my hair over and applied the Batiste Waterless Cleansing Foam to the roots—scrunching while working the product in. Next, I created a side part and sweeped one side while securing it with a fun barrette. So easy!”
THE PRO-TIP: If you have curly or coily hair, opt for a waterless foam—as opposed to a spray—for its hydrating and shine-enhancing properties, and be sure to massage it in at the roots for optimal oil absorption. Try not to pull the product down through to your ends because it could disrupt your curl pattern and cause separation.
JASLEEN: “Being of Indian descent and growing up Sikh, it’s tradition to keep your hair. I wasn’t allowed to cut my hair until I was ten years old. I’ve always kept it really long though, and I’m in love with it. I feel like my hair almost has an energy that attracts people because I’m often complimented on it, which always gives me a nice confidence boost, TBH.”
THE HALF-UP PONY
“I rarely curl my hair because they never really held in my straight hair, but I was excited to give this look a shot nonetheless. Once I did, I found that adding the dry shampoo really helped keep my curls in place all day, while also absorbing excess oil at my roots.”
THE HOW-TO: “I started by parting my hair down the middle and sprayed the Batiste XXL Volume my roots all over. I then secured the half up section with a hair tie, and sprayed a bit more product through the length of my hair—curling both the bottom section and the ponytail section. To finish, I couldn’t help but spray a bit more of the product on because it smelled so good!”
THE PRO-TIP: For a more subtle look, give your curls a once-over with a brush prior to your final spritz of finishing spray or dry shampoo.
