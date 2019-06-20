Sometime around 2015, the phrase "micro tattoos" hit the zeitgeist. Although the concept of getting a small tattoo existed long before four years ago, it wasn't until New York tattoo artist JonBoy put a dot on Kendall Jenner's finger that the fad fully caught on. Suddenly, people who never, ever considered getting tatted were searching for the closest tattoo shop near them.
Thanks to the artists all over the world who've made a living by creating extra-small tattoos, the look has become less of a trend driven by celebrities and more of a nuanced art form that just so happens to be very delicate. On Instagram alone, there are thousands of hashtags and curated accounts that pool together some of the coolest tattoos keeping this teeny-tiny style alive. If you're looking to add one to your collection, you're in luck: We sorted through them all to find the very best tiny tattoos, ahead.