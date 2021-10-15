"It was great growing up in Barranquilla, Colombia, where I was surrounded by Latinx culture. There are 20 female cousins in my family, who all adore beauty. Because of them, there was always a strong commitment to self-care in our household. My grandmother hosted spa parties every weekend and invited women from the community to try her recipes for hair masks, body scrubs, or new treatments. I loved helping her make the products from scratch using local Colombian ingredients. I watched her teach the women how to take care of their skin and noticed how much more confident and beautiful they would feel. I always loved those parties, and they became an important part of shaping my personal view of beauty as an essential self-care ritual. When I started to formulate my own products, I thought there was no better way to see if they worked than hosting my own spa parties. I would invite my close friends and family over and walk them through some of the first regimens we created. Through trial and error and listening to the feedback of those I loved and trusted, I was able to create a line of products that are high-performance and deliver incredible results. Still today, one of my favourite parts of my job is hosting beauty classes and helping women feel confident and more beautiful in their own skin.