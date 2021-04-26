Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Canada
Switch To
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Sweet Digs
Living
Meet The Millennial Pink Apartment Of Your Dreams
by
Katherine Singh
A look inside the homes & lives of modern Canadian millennials
Advertisement
Dedicated Feature
Intentional Decor Shopping Helps This Designer Keep Her Home Sustainable
R29 Editors
Apr 26, 2021
Sweet Digs
Step Inside A Millennial Plant Mom’s Eclectic City Oasis
Katherine Singh
Apr 21, 2021
Sweet Digs
Sweet Digs Is Coming To Canada! Submit Yours Now
Katherine Singh
Feb 17, 2021