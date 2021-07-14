The 5 Coolest Lip Colour Trends To Try This Summer

One never needs an excuse to wear lip colour, but if you can't lean all the way into it after well over a year of shielding your face in public, when can you? For a summer unlike any other, makeup artist Jezz Hill created five looks ranging from the avant-garde to the everyday wearable. Fittingly, Hill derived her inspiration from the world around us. "All of the looks have different colours and moods," she says, "but my main inspiration is always nature — flowers, skies, and nature."
Before applying any makeup, Hill prepped Refinery29 Unbothered Social Strategist Venesa J. Coger's skin with a four-step routine: Pixi Glow Tonic, SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid H.A. Intensifier Serum, Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer, and Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream. She used Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 and Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer to create a fresh, natural-looking base for each look, and applied Grown Alchemist Lip Balm Antioxidant+3 Complex to protect Coger's lips and ensure they stayed lush and hydrated.
Galaxy Lip
Hill used a lip brush to smooth on Fenty Beauty Frosted Metallic Lipstick in No Chill [Ed. note: limited edition] as the foundation for this galactic look before applying About-Face Daytripper Light Lock Lip Gloss in Unholy using her fingertips over the top. "Make sure to blend the edges for a seamless look," she advises.
Tu-Lip
To get this bold, botanically-inspired pink, Hill used a lip brush to apply Kosas Weightless Lipstick in Violet Fury and a light layer of MAC Clear Lipglass. For the complementary eye look, she first applied Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette using a small blending blush. After blending Milk Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Berry into Coger's cheekbones, Hill dusted MAC Glitter: Reflects Transparent Pink on eyes and cheeks using a small fan brush.
Coral Lip
For this juicy coral, Hill applied MAC Lipmix in Orange using a lip brush and a light layer of MAC Clear Lipglass over top. She used a small, soft blush brush to blend Glossier Cloud Paint in Eve into eyes and cheeks for a soft, dimensional finish.
Glossy Lip, Neon Eye
A clear, high-gloss lip feels especially fresh with a bright, unexpected pop of lime shadow. Hill used Dior Lip Glow Oil in Clear for glassy shine and used a small blending brush to sweep Huda Beauty Neon Obsession Palette [discontinued; try Glossier Skywash in Lawn] over Coger's lids.
Violet Lip
To create a long-lasting base for this look, Hill applied Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Royal Flush using a lip brush before sweeping a small amount of Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss 092 over the top for shine. She used her fingertips to blend Byredo Colour Stick in Mesolithic onto Coger's eyes for an all-over monochromatic effect.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
