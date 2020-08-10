How To Uncomplicate Your Beauty Routine

On scorching summer days, we naturally tend to pare down our beauty routines. (Anything to avoid the feeling of makeup melting off our face.) And now, as we're working from home, practicing social distancing, and wearing face masks (which present their own slew of skin concerns), we're even less inclined to apply a full face of product.
That's why we rounded up 15 editor-approved beauty essentials that will help you maximize your getting-ready routine with minimal effort (or makeup). From a glow-granting serum that will have you skipping the highlighter to a smart-technology hair tool that'll speed up your styling time, check out the need-to-know products you can scoop up at Shoppers Drug Mart, just ahead.