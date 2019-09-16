The Beauty Products Sephora Canada Buyers Are Putting In Their Carts This Fall

Fam, it’s the best time of the year — that magical time when you start planning how you’re going to win Halloween, when you pick sides on the pumpkin-spice latte debate (barf!) and, most importantly, when all the big fall beauty launches start to fill up the shelves.
We know the options can be overwhelming, so we talked to the lucky, lucky buyers at Sephora Canada to see what they’re loving hard this season. Read on to learn all about the latest foundations (like, seriously, how many new foundations can there be?! Sephora now carries over 150 with over 3,000 shades) — clean hair-care products and cool new fragrances.