Embrace All The Fall Vibes With These Unique Beauty Looks

For an autumn-rainbow eyeshadow look unlike any other, get creative with your colour application. "We alternated colours," says makeup artist Tami El Sombati of the mismatched, paint-by-numbers approach: "The blue and gold, the red and orange — they all have the same placement, just switched on each eye." To begin, apply a hunter-green shadow on the upper lid of one eye and on the lower lid of the other, then invert that same placement with a warm, golden shadow. Next, apply a bright-orange shadow spilling out from the outer corner of one eye (so much so that it fades onto your cheeks) and at the inner corner of the other, then invert that same placement with a rust-coloured red. "All four colours melt into each other," El Sombati says of the dreamy, final effect.