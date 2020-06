What A Principal Wants You To Know About School Post-COVID

We've had a number of parents request that they want more one-on-one virtual time with the teacher. And that makes sense, but there's also a big learning curve for teachers getting comfortable with using the technology. And then you have parents sitting with their child on Zoom or Google Meet , the conversations that you would have in the classroom, you’re now having with a parent next to them. So, now you have 26 kids in the classroom, and you also have 26 parents. Sometimes, as educators, kids tell you about what happens in their home, now 25 other people are hearing that. We had one student talk about how their cat threw up all over the floor, and the mom was mortified that the whole class heard. That story isn't a confidentiality issue, but there are things that kids would normally share and now they are less likely to.