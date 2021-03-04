These Road Trip Sex Stories Are Hot As Hell

Many things experienced an unexpected boost in popularity over the past year — sweatpants, video conferencing services, and, of course, road trips. They're a safer way to beat cabin fever, and who doesn’t love the open road and “I Spy”? But there’s another reason to hit the highway this year: for the sex.
Road trips offer up a ton of opportunities for adventurous sex. You can have sex in your car (while parked — never get frisky while driving). You can have sex near your car. You can have sex in a random motel, a scenario that's ripe for roleplaying. You could have sex with a different person in each town you visit. The possibilities are endless.
To get your motor running (har har), we rounded up some of the steamiest driving-related sex stories on Reddit — and some from our very own readers. (Remember: These tales are for entertainment only; if you're interested in getting frisky on your own road trip, be safe.)