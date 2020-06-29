Let’s Have (Safe) Road Trip Sex, Baby!

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, DeGeare says you may want to avoid stopping for snacks and food too often, just to limit your contact. Bring a cooler with you in the trunk, and use the ice to stimulate each other in the back seat (just have a towel or T-shirt at the ready to clean up messes afterward) “You can try putting the ice on each other’s nipples, just don’t do it for too long or use dry ice," she says.