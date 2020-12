Today: a research coordinator working in health who makes $59,320 a year spends some of her money this week on Blundstones.Research CoordinatorHealth25Winnipeg, MB$48,700$2,820 (I picked up extra tutoring shifts to bring in more money after I bought a house this past summer.)$7,800 (I rent out the second bedroom in my house.)$32,800 (Assets: house = $241,000, RRSP = $6,400, pension = $20,000. Liabilities: mortgage = $211,000, line of credit = $10,000, student loan = $4,700, family loan = $8,900)$234,600 (See liabilities above.)$1,216$235$650She/Her$907$247$293$57 (It's interest-free.)$1,000$205$49$137 (deducted from my paycheque)$50 (deducted from my paycheque)$7 (deducted from my paycheque)$26 (deducted from my paycheque)$18 (deducted from my paycheque)$30$20 (I split some of these with my siblings.)$80 (I share a vehicle with my sibling, and this is for my part of the insurance.)$50 (I try to set aside money so as to not get caught at the end of the year and overspend.)$108: $130$36 (I'm trying to support my favourite local gym during COVID.)Both of my parents went to college and wanted their kids to have university as an option. They saw it as the pathway to a better life. I earned my bachelor of science degree, and I'm currently studying for the MCAT. My parents were able to cover one year of my education, and the remainder was covered by student loans, scholarships, a $7,500 inheritance from my grandmother, and income from working at least two jobs at any given time. I worked pretty much full time from my second to fourth years of school.My parents introduced us to Rich Dad Poor Dad and the concept of savings, assets, and liabilities. They did the best with the knowledge they had available.My first job was at a Dairy Queen. I got it to have spending money. My parents only covered the essentials, like food and board, and I was dying for a cell phone and clothes.It always felt like there was scarcity in my house, and my parents were constantly stressed about money, especially during the 2008 recession. I felt worried and knew things weren't good but didn't know what to do with that worry.I'm in the most debt I've ever been in, and I loathe that I owe money to a relative who helped me purchase my house this past summer. I vacillate between worry and knowing, objectively, that everything is fine. I'm great at budgeting (thanks, YNAB !), and even though there's a lot of learning involved in owning a home, I know that I'm on the right track. If I can keep up my momentum, I'll have my debt paid down by the end of next year.My second year of university. If I had to, I could live with my parents, although they live in a different city, so that would require a real lifestyle change. There's no one who could step in financially for me in a major way.My grandmother died when I was in university, and I received $7,500 that went toward schooling and living expenses.