12 p.m. — After a morning of meetings and research, I finally buy new Blundstones. My current pair is over four years old and worse for wear because they're my go-to shoes for much of the year. I buy from a local store and do a masked pickup. COVID cases are out of control today, a man in his 20s has died, there's an outbreak at the care home my great aunt lives in, and it's hard not to feel deep despair. I know I'm doing what I can by being at home, volunteering to do contact tracing, and writing letters to politicians, but I wish I could do more. N. is a few months away from getting his MD, and he's on rotations in a hospital and tells me about what he sees at work. I'm furious at our provincial leadership, which has so profoundly dropped the ball during COVID. I'm also furious at our federal leadership: Where is the stimulus that would make it easier for people to stay home as needed? $291