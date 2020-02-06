Réalisation Par Has Collaborated With Elton John & All Our Dreams Have Come True

Well here’s some fantastic fashion news you didn’t know you needed: Réalisation Par, the Melbourne-based label that’s the sole reason our wardrobe is overpopulated with bias-cut slips, vintage-inspired prints and wear-everywhere tea dresses, has collaborated with none other than The Rocket Man himself, Elton John.
No, we didn’t see the mash-up coming either but if you’re anything like us, you’ll be beyond thrilled. Having been listening to Elton’s back catalogue nonstop since Taron Egerton’s turn as the legendary musician in last year’s critically acclaimed biopic, we’ve been saving throwback photos of the pop rock icon in his best onstage get-ups – and it seems we’re not alone.
The collection came about when Réalisation founders Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot sent Elton a note reading: "You gave us Rocketman, we want to give you Rocketwomen. We love you for Réal." From there, the pair scoured the singer’s costume archives to dream up the 14-piece offering, which is comprised of six reworked signature Réalisation styles and eight new pieces including a thoroughly ‘70s white belted jumpsuit, vintage-inspired band tees and silk party pieces.
Each piece is named after the hitmaker’s classic songs, of course: Tiny Dancer, the new take on the brand’s sellout Christy style takes inspiration from Elton’s Hammersmith ‘78 concert Chinois outfit, while Rocket Man is an homage to his infamous mechanic boiler suits.
"It’s great to see how my music has inspired this fabulous collection," Elton said of the collection. "I hope all the Dreamgirls enjoy wearing it as much as I’ve enjoyed playing the songs and performing to my fans!"
You can wear the collection while boogieing along to a playlist on Réal Radio curated by The Pinball Wizard himself, made especially for Réalisation’s Dreamboys and girls. Even better, a percentage of the profits will be donated directly to the Elton John Charitable trust, set up by the musician and David Furnish to support UNICEF, the Breast Cancer Research foundation, Morris Animal Foundation and more.
Pass us our platform boots – who’s ready for the Crocodile Rock?
The Elton John For Réal collection is sold exclusively online at Réalisation Par. Prices in USD and available to ship to Canada.
