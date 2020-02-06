Réalisation Par Has Collaborated With Elton John & All Our Dreams Have Come True

The collection came about when Réalisation founders Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot sent Elton a note reading: "You gave us Rocketman, we want to give you Rocketwomen. We love you for Réal." From there, the pair scoured the singer’s costume archives to dream up the 14-piece offering, which is comprised of six reworked signature Réalisation styles and eight new pieces including a thoroughly ‘70s white belted jumpsuit, vintage-inspired band tees and silk party pieces.