Recently, discussions of "onlyness" — that is, the phenomenon of being the only one of a certain identity, whether gender, race, or sexuality in the office — has become increasingly relevant. In fact, according to the Women "Women in the Workplace" report from McKinsey & Company and Lean In, one in five women report they are often the only woman, or one of few women, in their place of work. For women of colour, experiences of onlyness tend to be particularly pronounced and, sometimes, having a confidant can make all the difference.