When Did Reading Books Become So Competitive?

Now, don’t get me wrong, I love reading and I can fully get behind John Waters’ sentiment – "If you go home with somebody, and they don't have books, don't fuck 'em!" – provided said books aren’t turned the wrong way around as a minimal design statement . I enjoy getting reading recommendations from people I follow on Instagram but the competitive nature of it all can cause a serious case of comparisonitis. I’m not the only one to have felt this pressure upon seeing posts of stacks of finished books. "Our leisure time is such a competitive sport these days – all the prestigious prize book lists and the Netflix must-watches and the hot new box sets everyone’s talking about, not to mention all the top movies. I definitely feel that pressure, like I’m not keeping up if I haven’t read or watched it all!" one woman told me via Facebook. To borrow from Soraya Roberts' 2019 essay, When Did Pop Culture Become Homework? : "When art is a should or a must or a have to, when we turn it into a chore, it is the opposite of what art is supposed to be."