The 10-Colour Nail Art Trend That's Taking Over Instagram

Still, there are some fundamentals to consider when getting started. “My art background always tells me to have a light, a dark, a medium colour, and a bright,” suggests Connery for good contrast. “When you do that, everything is anchored. If you were to do a whole bunch of bright colours, it wouldn’t seem finished.” She also recommends looking at new polish collections as a starting point. “Brands like Essie are really good with putting out a line of colours that really all goes together,” she says. They’ll typically follow that rule with one neutral, one bright, one dark, and a couple medium colours. “I guarantee if you were going to use that line on your whole hand, it would work.”