My Hair Makeover Didn’t Go To Plan — & Here’s What I Look Like Now

It's easy to dream about platinum locks and rainbow colours, but ultimately, maintaining the health of your hair is more important than any trend. This was exactly the predicament Rebecca O’Haeri faced when she arrived at Spoke & Weal's Soho salon hoping for rose gold ombre tips. The problem? She'd relaxed her hair at home, so after colorist Rebecca Zeigler did a strand test she gently redirected the appointment. How did they save the appointment and still keep O’Haeri's makeover alive? Press play above to watch the latest episode of Hair Me Out to see the look that wowed O’Haeri — without breakage.