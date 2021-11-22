Actual punch bags are designed to withstand even a Nicola Adams-style right hook. This is a less discussed and more nuanced aspect of the punching bag persona: their seeming resilience and remarkable ability to bounce back. But is it genuinely character-building to adopt this role and, crucially, is it worth putting up with? Alice believes one reason she is repeatedly cast in the punching bag role is because her friends know she can take it. "I think others think I am this laid-back, chill person that walks around taking the mick out of herself and don’t get me wrong, I am definitely that person most of the time so I can’t argue with that," Alice explains. "People think I can handle it – and that’s probably to do with the way I come across – and I definitely can handle it. I actually enjoy it most of the time!"



But what if you don't enjoy it? As so often is the case, all roads lead to therapy. Blackman advises speaking to someone, preferably an impartial outsider. "It's always worth seeking some short-term therapy to learn about yourself and your sense of identity." You don't have to be mentally ill to seek therapy, she reminds us. "Many people use it as a journey of self-discovery and to bring about positive changes in their lives, and relationships and friendship group dynamics is always a place where a person's sometimes dysfunctional life patterns can show up. Once you are aware of them, it's much easier to make changes so that you don't end up as the punch bag and so that your self-respect stays at a good level."