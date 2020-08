Why Plus-Size Women Are Reclaiming Cottagecore For Themselves

With the recent rise of the cottagecore trend , people of all sizes are seemingly craving a similar dose of whimsy in their lives. "It makes perfect sense to me that this style has been calling out to me, especially in recent years, when technology fatigue is on the rise, the gap between the rich and poor is the highest it's been in decades, the US and many countries all over the world appear to be falling to fascism, and now COVID-19 has made so many aspects of the modern world either extremely dangerous or impossible," muses Morton. "Those things combined with experiencing personal tragedies have made me want to return to the simpler, prettier dreams of my childhood. I’m not so much trying to escape modern life as I am trying to sustain it. Doing things like wearing pretty outfits, crafting flower crowns, baking my own food, picnicking in fields and then sharing that with others gives me the joy and energy I need to keep working and fighting."