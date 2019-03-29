How I Made Peace With My Plastic Surgery

The truth is that we all have a thing that bothers us. Admitting it and deciding how we want to deal with it is the impossibly hard part. I wanted to share my story in the hope that others would stop being ashamed to share theirs. Do not let anyone tell you that your insecurity is trivial or invalid. Do not let people shame you for taking control of your life and making the best decision for yourself. I used to think plastic surgery was anti-feminist, when in reality, standing confidently as a woman is the strongest thing one can do. I am overwhelmed with the love and unwavering support I have received from coworkers, friends, family, and the team at Dr. Jacono’s office. Had I not been willing to share my experience, I don’t know that I would have found the confidence within myself, and I certainly wouldn’t be talking to you all right now.