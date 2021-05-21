Bold copper colour? Check. Seventies-inspired curtain bangs? Tick. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor just nailed two major beauty trends in one with her latest hairstyle, which is our new summer hair inspiration.
With salons finally open, Phoebe paid a visit to talented hair colourist Mads-Sune at the Josh Wood Colour Atelier in London, who gave her copper colour a sunset-inspired refresh with red and golden blonde hues peppered throughout. Phoebe's new curtain bangs, fashioned by Josh Wood's principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick, has also caught the attention of Instagram.
The cute, retro hair trend is everywhere at the moment, especially on TikTok, where beauty enthusiasts are cutting in their own wispy bangs. However, Phoebe's flawless cut proves there's nothing like a professional touch to get it absolutely perfect.
Phoebe's signature style is typically sleek and straight but Nicholas added lots of shaggy layers throughout to create voluminous texture. He kept the ends blunt for a more modern feel and added a touch of softness by blowing out Phoebe's face-framing bangs.
The comments underneath Mads-Sune's Instagram post prove that Phoebe's new look is the ultimate style to try come summer. Followers fawned over the cut and colour combo, adding that although they love Phoebe blonde, copper suits her so well. "Obsessed with this colour!" wrote one. Another said: "So suits you."
Phoebe isn't the only celebrity to jump on the copper hair bandwagon lately, with Gigi Hadid, Doja Cat and Justine Skye all rocking the colour (perhaps inspired by Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit). Trendsetters like Jennifer Lopez and Elizabeth Olsen have also shown off their new curtain-style bangs.
It's official: copper curtain bangs is going to be a popular choice in 2021.