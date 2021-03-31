Periwinkle Is The Prettiest Addition To Your Nail Polish Collection

A pastel manicure is a no-brainer for spring, but choosing which pastel is a more complicated story altogether. Yellows and greens feel fresh and unexpected; robin's egg blue is bright and slightly edgier; lavender is floral and romantic. If it's the latter two you're having trouble deciding between, consider periwinkle, which sits right at the intersection of lilac and baby blue.
Not only cute in name, the nuanced pastel is nothing if not spring-ready, and the specific shade feels nice and calming when you glance down at your fingernails — a touch of serenity we could all probably use these days. Ahead, we've rounded up the best periwinkle nail polishes on the market right now. Shop the prettiest addition to your polish collection, ahead.
