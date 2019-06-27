Patrick Starrr Never Travels Without His "Airport Wig"

Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. In this episode of Spill It, YouTuber and beauty guru Patrick Starrr shows us what’s inside his bag.
When it comes to standing out in the ever-growing world of influencers, Patrick Starrr has got no problems. From the elaborate turbans to his gorgeous nail designs, the beauty guru has built an unmistakeable brand that has gotten him over 4 million video subscribers and one of the longest-running partnerships with MAC Cosmetics. On top of all that, Starrr recently launched his own influencer incubator-slash-agency called The Beauty Coop, and somehow he still finds time to create content. With a busy schedule that takes him all around the world, one can only wonder how he manages. Well, wonder no more. It's all in the bag.
Starrr is giving us a deep — and we're talking deep — look into his go-to Gucci duffel bag, which he calls the Russian doll of bags. "She's an organized catastrophe kind of like me, a little bit of this and a little bit of that." It has everything he needs for his busy lifestyle, from his "airport wig" to a pair of sandals. And what does a beauty content creator carry at all times? Tons of product, of course. Starrr's travel beauty stash includes lip liners, a KKW fragrance, face masks, and the essential powder puff — or three — to touch up his face quickly and "stay flawless," as he says.
To see everything in Starrr's bag, be sure to watch the Spill It video above.
