Virginia Giuffre told Panorama that the photograph of her with Prince Andrew's arm around her when she was 17 is real. She explained she had given the original photograph to the FBI in 2001 and accused Epstein and Prince Andrew's inner circle of making excuses. She said: "I think the world is getting sick of these ridiculous excuses. It's a real photo. I've given it to the FBI for their investigation and it's an authentic photo. There's a date on the back of it from when it was printed."