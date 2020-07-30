As much as we'd like to make summer last forever, it's literally impossible — so we have to get creative. While some people may print out photos of their beach getaways to look at on days when it barely hits 60 degrees, we have another idea: Get a palm tree tattoo.
While there's no shortage of summer-friendly tattoos out there (think: wave and beach tattoos), it's the simple design of the perennial plant that we're loving lately. A quick glance at your tattoo, and you'll be transported from your home office corner to somewhere far, far away — preferably on an island with an endless supply of piña coladas and no WiFi accessibility. Ahead, 14 palm tree designs we love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.