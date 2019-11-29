The Best (& Worst) One-Hit Wonders Of The 2010s

The soundtrack to the last decade has been a wild one. In the 10 years since 2010 we’ve swerved our way through the formation (and demise) of One Direction. Adele carried us through our low points and Little Mix cheered us through our highs. Beyoncé was consistent, Justin Bieber was inescapable and, for better or worse, it was hard to turn on a radio without hearing Drake or Ed Sheeran.
A warm wave of nostalgia washes over you as you remember the music of a not so distant past. Familiar names with familiar sounds that harken back to a simpler time. But what of the others? What of the gems that came out of nowhere and disappeared just as quickly? The viral tracks that prompted millions of amateur dance videos across the world? The bass-heavy and penetrative club bangers that defined the summer of 2014 yet didn’t live to see the next season? Do you remember those?
I bet your mind is whirring with flashbacks of the "Gangnam Style" dance and arguments over the Barbra Streisand song playing on loop. Fear not. You’ll be pleased to hear that among the long list of the 2010s' one-hit wonders, there are sweet breaths of respite from the likes of "What Does The Fox Say?". Before we amble into the next decade, join us on this eclectic, musical trip down memory lane.