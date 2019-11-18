How did you end up doing what you’re currently doing?



I started my first internship at a local newspaper when I was 15, then assisted a buyer for an e-commerce startup at 16. I ran my blog on the sidelines while exploring all my different career curiosities. The two have always worked in tandem. As my interests expanded and evolved, so did the site and the direction of my career. I’ve always loved media, and am fortunate the scope of my job can be varied.