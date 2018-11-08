7 Older Women On Their Personal Style

As with most industries, it seems like as soon as a woman hits 40, she's no longer deemed relevant to fashion. Clothes are no longer made for her, campaigns don't reflect her image, she is shut out of the conversation. Well, in the dominant narrative at least. Look a bit closer, though, and you'll see that the new floral Whistles dress looks as contemporary on you as it does your 60-year-old mum, and that Kitri's deconstructed shirt is as appropriate for the office as for your grandmother's Sunday get-up.