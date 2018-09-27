Frequent visitors and the born-and-bred alike know that New York City is known for a lot of major firsts, like the first bank-issued credit cards, the first teddy bear — even the first plate of eggs Benedict was served in the kitchen at the now-shuttered Waldorf Astoria.
And in addition to being the original home to our favourite brunch entrée, New York is also the birthplace of the very first nail salon in the U.S. Fast forward 140 years, and the city is home to more than a thousand of them. And while we can all appreciate giving ourselves a good DIY mani while binge-watching The Office, let’s be honest: Nail care is one beauty ritual that most people are happy to outsource.
To avoid the potential staph infections and design booklets of bad nail art, ahead are the go-to spots worth a standing appointment. Whether you're looking for one-of-a-kind designs or a simple gel manicure, these are the best New York nail salons to try today.