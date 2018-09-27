A good education is something worth going into some debt for, but it’s hard not to wonder how our finances would be different if we didn't have that burden. (Not to mention it’s important to think about for when we're finally done paying them off.) Let's say you didn't have a monthly student loan payment — where would you be putting that money instead Would you invest it, throw it in a vacation fund, buy that bag you've been eyeing, or save it for a rainy day? Read ahead to see what 15 of our readers had to say.