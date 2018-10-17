Picture this: You’re getting ready for a Friday night out with your BFFs — outfit is laid out (that multicoloured faux-fur coat you just splurged on last week is on point, BTW), accessories are chosen — and you sit at your vanity, only to get totally hung up on what the heck to do with your makeup. A simple red lip comes to mind, but you don’t give in to those #basic thoughts, because girl, you know deep down that it’s time to try something new.