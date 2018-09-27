11 Sweatproof Makeup Products That Never Let Me Down

For a season that's all about relaxation and fun, summer is a pretty high-maintenance time of year. Despite free-flowing rosé and tons of outdoor concerts, there's also the heat (which makes for sweaty situations on public transit) and humidity (which makes living in a busy city a sticky, frizzy mess). When combined with the sad reality that makeup just doesn't perform the way it does in cooler weather, it's a recipe for frustrating mornings.