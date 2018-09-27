11 Sweatproof Makeup Products That Never Let Me Down

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
For a season that's all about relaxation and fun, summer is a pretty high-maintenance time of year. Despite free-flowing rosé and tons of outdoor concerts, there's also the heat (which makes for sweaty situations on public transit) and humidity (which makes living in a busy city a sticky, frizzy mess). When combined with the sad reality that makeup just doesn't perform the way it does in cooler weather, it's a recipe for frustrating mornings.
I can't control the weather (or my sweat glands), but I can control my makeup, which is why I create a "summer edit" every year. It consists of products I know will cling to my face in sweltering heat — and stay there all day long. Check out the formulas and techniques that make it easy to love makeup, even in the summer, above.
