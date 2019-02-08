The New Sephora Products We're Adding To Our Cart This Month

A lot can happen in just one month, and not always in a good way. Celebrities can drop the ball on fact-checking their tattoos (twice), a polar vortex can turn the American midwest colder than Antarctica, and people can find ways to bug your calls through little more than a FaceTime glitch. But on the bright side, every month, Sephora hits us with a whole crop of brand-new beauty products — proving that life is all about balance.
Just in time for tax-refund season and Valentine's Day, the beauty megastore has tons of new hair, makeup, and skin-care launches joining its ranks. So you can better navigate your shopping plan ahead of time, we've rounded up the very best products coming to Sephora this month. Ahead, the newest beauty loot that will make you forget not even your own iPhone is safe.
