How To Deal When Your Partner's Career Change Throws Your Life Into Chaos

“I was concerned from the get-go. He left a job without another one lined up, and I know how stressful that can be. I own my own financial-education business, and my money brain was like, 'This is dumb!' But as Theo’s partner, I saw how unhappy he was and knew it was the right move. He was stressed all the time and having panic attacks, and it was unsustainable for him to stay like that. But I was torn between feeling glad he was leaving and stressed about what that could mean for us.